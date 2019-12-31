Guth and Baxter meet with constituents ahead of new Legislative session

GARNER, Iowa - Lawmakers will soon be making the trek back to Des Moines, but before the 2020 Legislative session kicks off, they're finding out what voters want accomplished.

During a meeting with State Senator Dennis Guth and State Representative Terry Baxter this morning at the Hancock County Courthouse, constituents shared the issues important to them. One popular topic of discussion: engineering costs in drainage ditch repairs.

"With the recent weather we've had, we've had more stress on our draining systems. Our systems are old, some of them are over 100 years old."

Right now, a county can spend up to $50,000 on a ditch cleaning/repair project before an engineer legally has to get involved. It's a law Tim Tusha with Iowa Farm Bureau hopes can be changed, to where that $50,000 threshold can be bumped up to around $300,000 in regards to inflation with land prices. He's heard from many that agree that something should be done.

"If we're going to clean an entire drainage ditch, you'll exceed that $50,000 pretty rapidly. That involves an engineer getting involved, and once the engineers get involved, those costs seem to go up considerably for what I would refer to as a repair. I'm not opposed to having an engineer involved in a new project, because we need to make sure we're putting them in properly. But if we have existing ditches that have been there for multiple generations, and have been cleaned by what seems like every 50 years a ditch needs to be maintained, it seems to me it's not likely that we should re-engineer each of these projects when we've engineered them the first time."

"Maybe we need to address these old laws that have been on the books for a number of years. And now that we're addressing these drainage issues, maybe these laws need to be updated with current issues we're addressing."

Senator Guth is hopeful as well. Not only a legislator, he's also a farmer, and feels that landowners are feeling an unnecessary pinch, and that because North Iowa holds a large number of drainage districts in the state, it's a significant issue.

"If it's a small project, that engineer doesn't really add much to the project. But they have to pay them anyhow, and sometimes, that can be 30% of the total cost."

"This is a really 3, 4, 5 year-old issue where it's really become vital in this area. And as we have a groundswell of public opinion, that really grabs the attention of the legislature," Baxter adds.

"This drainage thing is one of the opportunities we have to represent Northern Iowa as a different entity than the rest of the state so it's important that Terry and I are engaged," Guth says.

In addition, there are other issues Guth and Baxter have been working on in the interim that they also want to bring to the forefront this year.

"The whole mental health care issue, something we have got to address this next session. There will be some criminal justice reform areas."

Baxter has been leading the way in reforming to allow non-juveniles that were sentenced to life without parole to have their sentences commuted.

"We'll put in place a system that will include victim impact, their involvement in the process. We're going to propose putting together an independent committee that can interview lifers, find out if they merit looking at. We're looking at what they've done for achievement while they're in the system, if they've done some incredible progress, earn their education, work through anger management, participate in prisoner help."

The next legislative year begins January 13th.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm for something to change, and we have the opportunity to change that," Guth adds.