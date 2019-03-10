Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gustafson scores 45 to help No. 10 Iowa take Big 10 title

Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gustafson's point total was the second-most in tourney history, trailing only her 48-point performance in a quarterfinal loss to Minnesota last year.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 10, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer

Photo Gallery 3 Images

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 26 points in the first half and finished with 45 on Sunday to lead No. 10 Iowa past No. 8 Maryland 90-76 for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2001.

It's the longest gap between conference crowns since the tourney became an annual event in 1995. The Hawkeyes (26-6) also claimed the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid with a victory over the Big Ten's regular-season champion.

Gustafson's point total was the second-most in tourney history, trailing only her 48-point performance in a quarterfinal loss to Minnesota last year.

Kaila Charles scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Terrapins (28-4), who lost for just the second time in 14 games — both to Iowa and this time largely because of Gustafson's incredible start.

The two-time conference player of the year, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, went 10 of 14 from the field and drew seven fouls in the first half. As a result, Iowa never trailed after taking a 17-7 lead.

Instead, the Hawkeyes extended the margin to 33-19 early in the second quarter, still led 51-43 at the half and only had to fend off one serious charge in the second half, when they missed seven straight shots to open the third quarter.

Maryland took advantage of the drought by scoring eight straight to tie the score at 53.

But Gustafson broke the tie, and then scored eight points during a 12-4 quarter-closing run that gave Iowa a 69-60 lead.

Tania Davis made a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and Maryland never got within single digits again.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won five straight and 10 of 11. And while Gustafson's dominance inside this weekend should be a major concern for whomever Iowa plays in the NCAA Tournament, the Hawkeyes also demonstrated they can use her presence to free up teammates. It could be a wicked postseason combination.

Maryland: For the second straight year, the Terrapins left Indy empty-handed, but they still could be a handful in the NCAA tourney. They showed toughness to battle back and tie the game after Gustafson's scorching start.

STAT PACK

Iowa: Gustafson also had 10 rebounds to extend her own conference record for career double-doubles to 85 and her single-season school record to 31. She finished 17 of 24 from the field and 11 of 14 at the free-throw line. ... Davis added 14 points while Kathleen Doyle had 13. ... Makenzie Meyer and Alexis Sevillian each had five assists.

Maryland: Owens fouled out late in the third quarter. Jones and Austin both fouled out in the fourth. ... Blair Watson scored eight points and was the only Terps player other than Charles with more than two baskets. ... Maryland's only losses in Big Ten tourney play have come in the last two title games.

SCARY SIGHT

The Hawkeyes had two injury scares.

First, Stewart left briefly in the first half when Austin rolled into her legs in front of the Iowa bench. She walked to the end of the court, where she composed herself before returning to the game.

Two minutes later, Davis stayed down after appearing to get hit in the face as Charles was driving to the basket. Davis also returned and finished the game.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Must wait until next week to find out its NCAA Tournament destination.

Maryland: Will spend the next week fixing what went wrong before focusing on the NCAA Tournament.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs Coulee Region

Image

Dairy farmers hit hard by winter storms

Image

Snow emergency in Rochester

Image

Hickenlooper stops in North Iowa

Image

Highlights: NIACC men hope to win Region 11 Championship; Lady Trojans advance to regional final

Image

Tracking Wet an Heavy Snow Before a Windy Sunday

Image

Austin wins Section 1AAA; heads to state tournament

Image

Celebrating women on International Women's Day

Image

Dangers of driving in the rain

Community Events