Gustafson, Carleton head to the WNBA

Two big-time college basketball players were selected in Wednesday's WNBA draft.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

NEW YORK CITY, New York – Iowa City and Ames will each be sending basketball players to the WNBA.

Iowa’s Megan Gustafson was selected as the 17th overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton was the 21st overall pick by the Connecticut Sun.

