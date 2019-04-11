Gustafson, Carleton head to the WNBA

NEW YORK CITY, New York – Iowa City and Ames will each be sending basketball players to the WNBA.
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson was selected as the 17th overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.
Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton was the 21st overall pick by the Connecticut Sun.
