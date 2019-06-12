IOWA - Former Iowa Hawkeye Megan Gustafson's WNBA career with the Dallas Wings was short lived after being waived from the roster at the end of the preseason.
However, her playing days aren’t over just yet. it was announced Tuesday that she will be playing for Iowa United in what is known as The Basketball Tournament. The team is comprised of former male and female Division I athletes from Iowa, Iowa State, and Drake.
The team to survive the 64-team field wins a prize of $2 million.
Mason City native and former Iowa Hawkeye Jeff Horner will serve as the team’s head coach.
Related Content
- Gustafson, Baer to play, Horner to coach for Iowa United
- Dallas Wings waive Megan Gustafson
- Behind Gustafson and Meyer, No. 2 Iowa survives Mercer 66-61
- Iowa's Megan Gustafson is AP Player of the Year
- Iowa's Gustafson named AP Player of the Year
- Gustafson, Carleton head to the WNBA
- Gustafson scores 45 to help No. 10 Iowa take Big 10 title
- Gustafson, Meyer and Iowa blow past Missouri to reach Sweet 16
- Iowa's Gustafson named 1st-team all-American: 'She's completely taken over our record books'
- Iowa suspends play-by-play broadcaster for hot mic comments
Scroll for more content...