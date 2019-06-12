Clear

Gustafson, Baer to play, Horner to coach for Iowa United

The team will compete in a 64-team field.

IOWA - Former Iowa Hawkeye Megan Gustafson's WNBA career with the Dallas Wings was short lived after being waived from the roster at the end of the preseason.

However, her playing days aren’t over just yet. it was announced Tuesday that she will be playing for Iowa United in what is known as The Basketball Tournament. The team is comprised of former male and female Division I athletes from Iowa, Iowa State, and Drake.

The team to survive the 64-team field wins a prize of $2 million.

Mason City native and former Iowa Hawkeye Jeff Horner will serve as the team’s head coach.

