ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery where a 19-year-old man had his car stolen.

Police said it happened Thursday night at the Gates Apartments.

The victim said two black males robbed him at gunpoint, took his car and his phone.

THe vehicle is a red 2012 Chevy Cruze with license plate CNX111.

The suspects are described as in their late teens or early 20s and around 5-foot-7.