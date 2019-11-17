Clear

Man arrested after four hour standoff in Des Moines

Accused of exchanging gunfire with police.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a man after a nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex in eastern Des Moines.

Des Moines Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday found the suspect on a second-floor balcony. The man fired at police and two officers returned fire before he retreated inside an apartment.

The man was arrested without incident nearly four hours after police arrived. He was alone in the apartment.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.

