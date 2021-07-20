Gunfire reported at Owatonna park

OWATONNA, Minn. – Police are investigating a report of gunfire at an Owatonna park.

Officers were called to Dartt’s Park at 600 Cherry Street around 5:30 pm Sunday. The Owatonna Police Department says no victims or suspects could be located but many witnesses reported hearing two gunshots come from the east end of the park and two vehicles rapidly leaving the area.

Investigators say this shooting may have been targeting a specific person and does not appear to be a random act. Detectives are collecting surveillance video footage from the area.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with this investigation.