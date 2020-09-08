Gun sales increasing in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More people are buying guns in Minnesota. Dealers are attributing the boost in sales to civil unrest, the coronavirus pandemic, and the upcoming presidential election.

Wild Goose Sports is experiencing the boost in sales for both guns and ammunition.

Most of the inventory is antique, but employee Sam Jaquith tells KIMT News 3 they have many people coming in to buy handguns.

Their clientele ranges from young adults to elderly. Jaquith is seeing a lot of first-time buyers wanting to buy a gun for protection. These customers get special instructions.

"We always, always encourage them to take a firearms safety course from a recognized instructor," Jaquith said. "Don't go out and just buy a gun, throw it in the house, and figure you're safe."

The gun shop in Wild Goose Sports will be closing at the end of the month. The bait shop will remain open.