Gun reform activists taking their case to Des Moines

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to a nationwide study by Everytown for Our Safety, under 300 people in Iowa are killed every year by gun violence. That same study also found gun deaths have increased 24% between 2008 and 2017. Some groups are wanting that to change.

This week in Des Moines, the 'We Can End Gun Violence Iowa Coalition' consisting of various groups like the Iowa Catholic Conference, the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and Progress Iowa is advocating a call to action to promote common sense gun laws, and stop legislation 'that broadens gun rights placing our children and communities in harm's way', as well as educate legislators and the public about the state's constitutional amendment that was passed last year that would have an impact on those types of laws.

However, some feel that there is a different solution to solving the problem. Kemlin Hart is the owner of Hart Brothers, and says the problem lies not with guns, but violence itself.

"We need to put teeth into our laws. We have jails that are full of people because we don't know how to punish anymore. How many times do you hear the horror story where this guy did involuntary manslaughter or a murder and he got out in 7 years for good behavior? That's not right. We need to put an actual punishment in the legal system again."

As the owner of a firearm store, Hart already follows the laws closely when it comes to sales, and notes that each transaction has a background check of some type to it.

"If there's a list of things where they can't own a firearm, we make sure they don't have any of those pre-qualifiers."

Hart believes reinforcing and streamlining laws already on the books would be a better resolution.

"Is it a perfect system? No. Could it be made better? Sure. We could share information a lot better state to state. On a federal level, we could also make handgun carrying permit a 50 state permit so there wasn't...Virginia's laws are different than Minnesota's laws that are different than Iowa's laws."

There will be two events held at the Iowa State Capitol this week: Tuesday is Moms Demand Action Iowa Advocacy Day, with the March for Our Lives Rally taking place on Thursday.