Clear

Gun point arrest leads to probation in Freeborn County

Shawn Miller Shawn Miller

Albert Lea man evaded police in a stolen truck.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 1:45 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is sentenced for fleeing from police in a stolen pickup truck.

Shawn Michael Miller, 31 of Albert Lea, was arrested in late January 2018 after a pursuit through Albert Lea that ended with Miller being apprehended at gunpoint. Officers said Miller had been driving a pickup which had been reported stolen in December 2017 and had drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.

Miller pleaded guilty in May to receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He’s been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Image

Plans for Rezoning Approved

Image

Tracking A Break From the Rain For Now

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Senator Nelson comments on shooting

Image

A red, white and blue "Thank You"

Image

Moving forward with a development in Clear Lake

Image

Comedian uses humor to talk about bipolar disorder

Image

Tori Ward case hearing.

Image

Chronic Pain Now Qualifies for Medical Marijuana

Community Events