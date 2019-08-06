Gun point arrest leads to probation in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is sentenced for fleeing from police in a stolen pickup truck.

Shawn Michael Miller, 31 of Albert Lea, was arrested in late January 2018 after a pursuit through Albert Lea that ended with Miller being apprehended at gunpoint. Officers said Miller had been driving a pickup which had been reported stolen in December 2017 and had drug paraphernalia on him when he was arrested.

Miller pleaded guilty in May to receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He’s been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.