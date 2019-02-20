Gun found in Lois Riess' hotel room is linked to Dodge County killing

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A gun found in Lois Riess’ hotel room has been linked to the murder of her husband.

The Dodge County Attorney’s Office says tests were done after Florida officials released the handgun believed to be used in the fatal shooting of David Riess, whose body was found on March 23, 2018. His wife, Lois Riess, is the chief suspect in David Riess’ murder and she is now being held in Florida for a killing there.

“We’ve had our case ready since shortly after Lois was arrested, however it was important to the integrity of the case to have the forensics completed on the alleged murder weapon before formally charging Mrs. Riess,” says Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose. “Once she was charged out in Florida, and we knew she wasn’t going to get released down there, it allowed us the opportunity to take the time needed to prepare our case and wait for forensics to ensure we have the strongest case possible against Mrs. Riess before charging her.”

A Dodge County investigator flew to Florida in October 2018 and took possession of the handgun that was found in Lois Riess’ hotel room after she was arrested in Florida. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension performed forensic tests on the gun and reports it matches shell casings found at the scene of David Riess’ murder.

Dodge County says it sent the complete investigative report, including forensics, to the Minnesota State Attorney General’s Office on February 13th and a review is now underway.