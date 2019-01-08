Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gun control issue becomes apparent at start of Minnesota Legislative Session

The organization Moms Demand Action filled the rotunda on Tuesday, asking for tougher gun laws in order for better protection.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On opening day of the Legislative Session, the people are helping set the tone for the new year.

The organization Moms Demand Action filled the rotunda on Tuesday, asking for tougher gun laws in order for better protection.

"My concern for my grandchildren really,” Sherry Anderson, of Cannon Falls, said. “I did not have to worry for my children about being shot in school."

"We experience shooter drills, we walk down the streets, we have friends, and we're just people like everyone else,” Maya Sprenger-Otto, with Students Demand Action, said. “This is a cause that affects everyone."

Last session, the legislature passed a measure that was vetoed by former Gov. Mark Dayton. This session, lawmakers plan to revisit it.

“I know that this is an incredibly charged issue,” Gov. Tim Walz said, “but to move a couple pieces of legislation that have data supporting that they make our communities, our schools, our workplaces safer; and at the same time, having no impact on the ability of lawful gun owners to purchase firearms seems like the right thing to do.”

Some lawmakers expect finding common ground to be difficult.

“You know the simple, more background checks thing, we're already doing background checks,” Sen. David Senjem, of Rochester, said. “What more do we want? It's one of those things though that'll get a lot of discussion and we'll see, perhaps by the end of session, how it shakes out.”

The Minnesota Legislature is the only divided assembly in the nations with Republicans controlling the Senate, and the Democrats in the majority in the House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -6°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Image

Gun Control Issue in MN

Image

Tuesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Soller

Image

Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Image

Limb Lab gains national attention

Image

Man arrested in what deputies are calling a 'crime spree' in north Iowa

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Community Events