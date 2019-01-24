Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gun control bills unveiled as opponents fan out at Minnesota Capitol

A senator unveiled two bills to tighten Minnesota's gun restrictions while gun control opponents fanned out across the state Capitol complex to lobby their lawmakers against the legislation.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 2:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 2:53 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A senator unveiled two bills to tighten Minnesota's gun restrictions while gun control opponents fanned out across the state Capitol complex to lobby their lawmakers against the legislation.

Democratic Sen. Ron Latz introduced bills Thursday to require background checks before most gun sales in Minnesota, and to allow police and family members to obtain court orders to temporarily remove guns from people who pose an imminent danger to themselves or others.

But Thursday was also lobbying day for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. Its members converged at the Capitol to track down their legislators and urge them to oppose further restrictions on gun rights.

Background check and "red flag" bills have strong support in the new House Democratic majority, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the GOP-led Senate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -20°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -20°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -24°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -22°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WX toss to patio

Image

Handling Frigid Temps

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Image

Rochester's Winterfest starts Thursday

Image

Byron Public Schools helping families impacted by shutdown

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

Image

Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Community Events