OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 57-year-old hunter and his son had multiple guns and a bow stolen from them during a hunting outing Friday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened between 7-9:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of 75th Ave. NW in Kalmar Township.

The man and his son had a bow, handgun, shotgun and a rifle stolen from their vehicle when they went back to retrieve a deer.

The items are valued at $6,500.