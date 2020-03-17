Gun and ammo sales brisk amid coronavirus fears

MASON CITY, Iowa - Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise thanks to the threat of coronavirus

Hart Brothers Weaponry has been seeing their business increasing, as people are preparing for a worst case scenario. Most buyers are snapping up extra ammunition to keep on hand. Store owner Kemlin Hart says his national suppliers are running low, so it is getting tough for him to restock. Hart also tells KIMT News 3, he has seen some new faces in the store.

“We’re seeing a lot of first time buyers of handguns. People that are worried about what happens after the fact. Not even just so much the ammo, but what happens if we do see these non-essential shutdowns. What do people start doing? How crazy do they get,” said Hart.

Supplies for reloading ammunition are also selling pretty briskly at his store.