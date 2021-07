STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A revolver and two boxes of ammunition were stolen Monday from a vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it was reported at 12:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of Peterson Court NW.

A 67-year-old male said his vehicle was unlocked and the gun and ammo, which were in a safe in the vehicle, were stolen.

The items have not been recovered.