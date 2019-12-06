Guilty verdict in eastern Iowa motorcycle chase

WAVERLY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man is found guilty after a high-speed chase that hit 127 miles per hour.

Dylan Scott Jacobs, 21 of Clarksville, was convicted Friday on one count of eluding after a jury trial in Bremer County. He was arrested on June 5 after law enforcement says he refused to pull his motorcycle to the side of the road and started a pursuit from Bremer into Butler County.

Jacobs’ sentencing is set for January 17, 2020.