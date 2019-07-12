Guilty verdict in Winneshiek County murder trial

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa teen is found guilty of 2nd degree murder.
A jury has returned that verdict against Jacob Taylor Seelinger, 18 of Decorah, to conclude a four-day trial. Seelinger and Dalton James Adam, 19 of Decorah, were both accused of beating Davin Hansen to death in July 2018.
Dalton Adam
No sentencing date has been set for Seelinger.
Adam is scheduled to stand trial in Winneshiek County District Court for 1st degree murder beginning October 28.
