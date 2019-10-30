Guilty verdict in Kossuth County killing

ALGONA, Iowa – A jury has found Jeffrey Lynn Winters guilty of 1st degree murder.

Winters, 61 from Livermore, was arrested in August 2018 for the death of Randy Merle Page.

Page’s body was found in his Lu Verne garage with four 9mm bullet casings near the body. A witness told police Winters and Page knew each other and neighbors described a man matching Winters’ description at Page’s home. Town security video showed a Ford explorer leaving Lu Verne and Winters owns a 2005 Ford Explorer.

The trial began October 22 in Kossuth County District Court and, after receiving 17 pages of instructions covering everything from witness statements to the definition of “malice aforethought, the jury returned a 1st degree guilty verdict on Wednesday.

Online court documents do not list a sentencing date for Winters.