Guilty pleas in biggest meth bust in SE Minnesota history

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The people arrested in a record-breaking Rochester drug bust are pleading guilty.

Steven Allen Lindquist and Tiffany Marie Gauthier have both entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Federal authorities say they found about 55 pounds of meth in a vehicle linked to Lindquist that was at Gauthier’s home in Rochester. Law enforcement says the meth has a street value of around $300,000.



The 55 pounds of meth seized by the SE MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team The 55 pounds of meth seized by the SE MN Violent Crimes Enforcement Team

Captain Vince Scheckel of the SE Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Task Force called it “the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in southeast Minnesota.” The meth reportedly came from Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Lindquist and Gauthier conspired to deal meth in southeastern Minnesota between November 2018 and May 2019.

Lindquist is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2020, and Gauthier’s sentencing is set for February 18, 2020.

The DEA, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also contributed to this investigation.