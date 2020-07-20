Guilty pleas from couple accused of Olmsted County child porn

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A couple accused of child porn in Olmsted County have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says Shahla Marie Thompson and Adam Reitz, both of Rochester, were arrested in July 2018 and accused of abusing a child under the age of 10, resulting in the victim taking methamphetamine.

Ostrem says Thompson has now pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to receipt of child pornography while Reitz previously pleaded guilty to production of child porn. Reitz’ sentencing is set for August 26 while no sentencing date has been set for Thompson.

Reitz is still facing charges of 1st and 2nd degree criminal conduct and child endangerment in Olmsted County. A trial date has not been set. State charges were dismissed against Thompson after a legal dispute where a judge ordered the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office to hand over a physical copy of the child pornography to the defendant’s attorney. Ostrem says that would have violated federal law and out of concern for the well-being of the victim, they dropped the charges rather than comply with the judge’s order.

“The conduct of the individuals in this matter was reprehensible,” says Ostrem. “However, this community should recognize the significant collaboration between several city, county and federal agencies as well as multi-disciplinary teamwork with the partners at the Mayo Clinic Family Advocacy Center. When this case came to light, it was all hands on deck to investigate thoroughly and bring the suspects to justice.”