Guilty pleas from accused Austin meth dealers

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two accused meth dealers take plea deals in Mower County.

Rogelio Rodriguez-Sanchez, 76 of Austin, and Maria Ann Sanchez, 27 of Austin, were arrested in September 2019 and charged with 1st degree possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.

The Austin Police Department says it searched a home in the 800 block of 9th Street SE and found over 43 grams of meth, $395 in cash, and various items of drug paraphernalia. Rodriguez-Sanchez was found in the backyard while Maria Sanchez was located in an upstairs bedroom.

Court documents state that Maria Sanchez told officers that Rogelio usually bought one or two ounces of meth at a time and they re-sold the drugs in smaller quantities.

Both have now pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of meth. Rodriguez-Sanchez’ sentencing is set for May 28. Maria Sanchez’ sentencing is scheduled for June 18.