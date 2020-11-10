Guilty pleas from North Iowa adults charged with harboring a runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people accused of harboring a North Iowa runaway have pleaded guilty, but not to the same crime.

Megan Carlyle, Leroy David Lomholt, and Eric Jon Anderson were all charged with sheltering a 16-year-old Clear Lake girl who went missing for several days in February.



Eric Anderson (left) and Leroy Lomholt Eric Anderson (left) and Leroy Lomholt

Carlyle, 33 of Mason City, and Lomholt, 60 of Mason City, both pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway. Lomholt was given seven days in jail and two years of supervised probation. Carlyle’s sentencing is set for December 14.

Charges against Anderson for the February incident were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway child in March. Court documents state that Anderson paid a taxi to drive the child to his home on March 31, where Anderson then hid the child inside a box in his garage to prevent law enforcement from finding the child during a search.

Anderson, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway for the March crime and has been sentenced to two years in prison.