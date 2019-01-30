Guilty pleas for 10 pounds of meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two people caught with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in Freeborn County are pleading guilty to federal charges.
Charles Edward Huller III of San Diego, California, and Janet Elizabeth Lockwood of Albert Lea have both pleaded guilty in Minnesota Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute meth. They were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 35 in October 2018 where 10 one-pound packages of meth were found inside their vehicle.
As part of their plea deal, Huller and Lockwood admit they were transporting the drug from California to the Twin Cities for distribution to other members of the conspiracy.
No sentencing date has been set but federal guidelines call for a minimum sentence of at least 10 years in prison.
