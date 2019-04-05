Guilty plea to sexual assault of teen in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Cottage Grove man is pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Matthew Jason Grinnell, 23, was initially charged with two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested on April 19, 2018, after a 15-year-old female told Albert Lea police she had been assaulted.

According to court documents, the girl says she got a Snapchat message from Grinnell the day before. The girl says she did not know Grinnell and he described himself as roughly the same age as her. The girl told police she agreed to meet with Grinnell and he used a location finding feature on Snapchat to come to her home. The girl says she got into Grinnell’s vehicle and they drove to a parking lot, where she says Grinnell sexually assaulted her.

Grinnell has entered a guilty plea to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is set for May 6.