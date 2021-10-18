Guilty plea to sexual abuse of a minor in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of sexually abusing a minor in Mower County is pleading guilty.

Jerome Anthony Watkins, 31, was arrested in June 2020 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say Watkins had sexual contact with an underage victim multiple times over the court of several years.

Watkins entered a guilty plea Monday to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is scheduled for February 4, 2022.