Guilty plea to sex with teen in a Mason City park

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of having sex with an underage girl is now pleading guilty.

Chance Ryan Manship, 20 of Forest City and formerly of Albert Lea, entered a guilty plea Monday to 3rd degree sexual abuse. Authorities say he committed a sexual act with a girl in Mason City’s East Park in April 2017, when the girl was 14 and Manship was 19.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 18.