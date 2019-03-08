Guilty plea to meth crime from Austin woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of dealing methamphetamine is pleading guilty.
Police say Amanda Ray Gilles, 33 of Austin, sold meth to a confidential informant twice in December 2017. Police say the sales happened in the parking lots of two different stores and involved a total of 28 grams of meth.
Gilles wasn’t arrested until August 2018 and has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree drug sales. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 28 in Mower County District Court.
