Guilty plea to child sex crime in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man charged with multiple child sex crimes in Dodge County is pleading guilty.

Daniel Raymond Anderson, 37 of Janesville, entered a guilty plea Wednesday one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 16 years old. He was charged in April 2020 with three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities accused Anderson of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13 in Dodge Center and investigators say there is home surveillance video of some of the crimes.

His sentencing is now set for May 5.