Guilty plea to child sex abuse in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of sexually abusing a young child is pleading guilty.

Victor Lopez-Velazquez, 35 of Austin, was charged in August 2018 with 1st- and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13. Court documents state the crimes occurred in January 2018.

Lopez-Velazquez entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is due to be sentenced on November 14.