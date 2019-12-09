Guilty plea to child porn possession by Nora Springs man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is pleading guilty to federal child porn crimes.
Aaron Olson, 36, admitted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court that he possessed child pornography on a computer and memory cards between 2017 and 2019. No sentencing date has been set but Olson faces up to 40 years in prison. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Nora Springs Police Department.
