Guilty plea to child porn in Mower County

Evan Hill Evan Hill

Police say man had dozens of images on his cell phone.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, MINN. – A man charged with 19 child pornography crimes in Mower County is pleading guilty to four of them.

Evan Jon Hill, 25, was arrested in October 2018 and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and nine counts of dissemination of child porn. According to court documents, Austin police were assisting Hill’s probation officer in getting a drug test from Hill in July 2018. Hill was convicted for possession of child pornography in February 2017.

While at Hill’s home, police say they noticed a phone charger plugged into the wall and officers found a cell phone under a couch cushion in the living room, where Hill said it was. Police say Hill claimed there was child porn on the phone that was placed there before he went to prison.

Investigators say there were 83 child porn images on the phone and nine videos of children in sexual acts.

Hill pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of disseminating and two counts of possessing child porn. No sentencing date has been set.

