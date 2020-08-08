Guilty plea to child porn charges in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man with a history of child sex crimes is pleading guilty again.

Matthew William Garrison, 32, was charged in Mower County with seven counts of possession of child pornography by a predatory offender. Court records state Garrison was on probation in November 2018 when a Community Corrections officer confronted him about tampering with the internet monitoring software on Garrison’s computer.

Authorities say Garrison admitted the software was no longer working and he had viewed child porn on his computer. Austin police say a search of the computer found about 2 videos and 70 images of child porn.

Garrison has now entered guilty pleas to two counts of child porn possession. His sentencing is set for December 17.

Garrison’s criminal record shows an adjudication of delinquency for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2005 in Dodge County and a conviction for possession of child porn in August 2014 in Dodge County.