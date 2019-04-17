ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man pleads guilty to selling meth to a police informant.
Toby James Bruce, 42 of Rochester, was charged with 1st degree sale of drugs in May 2018. The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says Bruce sold over 20 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on December 2, 2017. The sale took place in the parking lot of a Rochester business and the informant was wearing a wire to allow law enforcement to monitor the transaction.
Bruce pleaded guilty Wednesday. His sentencing is scheduled for May 9.
Related Content
- Guilty plea to Rochester meth sale
- Guilty plea in Austin meth sale
- First guilty plea in Rochester meth arrests
- Guilty pleas in Rochester meth crimes
- Not guilty pleas in Rochester meth lab bust
- Man pleads not guilty to meth sale in Rochester
- Guilty plea in Rochester chase
- Austin meth bust produces second guilty plea
- Guilty pleas for 10 pounds of meth
- Second guilty plea from meth-dealing duo
Scroll for more content...