Guilty plea to Rochester meth sale

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man pleads guilty to selling meth to a police informant.

Toby James Bruce, 42 of Rochester, was charged with 1st degree sale of drugs in May 2018. The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says Bruce sold over 20 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on December 2, 2017. The sale took place in the parking lot of a Rochester business and the informant was wearing a wire to allow law enforcement to monitor the transaction.

Bruce pleaded guilty Wednesday. His sentencing is scheduled for May 9.