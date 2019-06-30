Clear
Guilty plea to North Iowa drug dealing

Theresa Book Theresa Book

Minnesota woman arrested in August 2018.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is pleading guilty to dealing meth in North Iowa.

Theresa Mae Book, 33 of Glenville, MN, was arrested in August 2018 after authorities say the search of a Northwood apartment found baggies containing methamphetamine and marijuana and pipes used for smoking both drugs. She has now pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver meth.

Book’s sentencing is set for August 19 in Worth County District Court.

