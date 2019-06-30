Guilty plea to North Iowa drug dealing

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is pleading guilty to dealing meth in North Iowa.
Theresa Mae Book, 33 of Glenville, MN, was arrested in August 2018 after authorities say the search of a Northwood apartment found baggies containing methamphetamine and marijuana and pipes used for smoking both drugs. She has now pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver meth.
Book’s sentencing is set for August 19 in Worth County District Court.
