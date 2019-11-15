ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Twin Cities-area man is taking a plea deal over a Freeborn County crime.
Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 20 of Maplewood, pleaded guilty Friday to theft. He was accused of using a crowbar to open display cases and steal 11 laptops and 26 Apple Watches from the Albert Lea Walmart on January 15, 2018.
Brown’s trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday but his sentencing is now set for February 7, 2020.
Related Content
- Guilty plea to Albert Lea Walmart theft
- Not guilty plea to theft from Albert Lea Walmart
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea Dairy Queen theft
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea armed robbery
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea church burglary
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea stabbing
- Guilty plea in violent Albert Lea burglary
- Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Albert Lea Walmart
- Second not guilty plea in Albert Lea neglect case
- Guilty plea for stolen vehicle in Albert Lea
Scroll for more content...