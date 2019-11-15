Guilty plea to Albert Lea Walmart theft

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Twin Cities-area man is taking a plea deal over a Freeborn County crime.

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 20 of Maplewood, pleaded guilty Friday to theft. He was accused of using a crowbar to open display cases and steal 11 laptops and 26 Apple Watches from the Albert Lea Walmart on January 15, 2018.

Brown’s trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday but his sentencing is now set for February 7, 2020.