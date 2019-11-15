Clear

Guilty plea to Albert Lea Walmart theft

Ezekiel Brown
Man accused of stealing laptops and Apple Watches.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Twin Cities-area man is taking a plea deal over a Freeborn County crime.

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 20 of Maplewood, pleaded guilty Friday to theft. He was accused of using a crowbar to open display cases and steal 11 laptops and 26 Apple Watches from the Albert Lea Walmart on January 15, 2018.

Brown’s trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday but his sentencing is now set for February 7, 2020.

Article Comments

