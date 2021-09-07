Guilty plea over wild Rochester car chase with someone in the trunk

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a 100 mile per hour car chase with someone in the trunk.

Seth Tyler Sorenson, 27 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Authorities say a car was being held at an autobody shop for an outstanding bill of around $4,000 when Sorenson showed up on December 15, 2020, saying he was going to pay the bill and buy the car from its owner. Investigators say Sorenson then got into the vehicle and drove away, but not before a shop employee jumped into the trunk.

The employee in the trunk then called 911 and spoke with dispatch during the chase, which reached speeds of 121 miles per hour and including going the wrong way down a busy road.

Sorenson’s sentencing is now scheduled for October 18.