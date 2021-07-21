Guilty plea over a pound of marijuana found in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man allegedly caught with over a pound of marijuana in Hancock County is pleading guilty.

Nathan Ray Veal-Cox, 21, is now scheduled to be sentenced August 31 for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and OWI-1st offense.

Authorities say Veal-Cox was pulled over on State Highway 17, just south of 170th Street, on March 10. Law enforcement says the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and Veal-Cox admitted to smoking the drug.

That lead to the search of Veal-Cox’ vehicle and officers said they found over a pound of raw marijuana in the trunk, along with an unloaded handgun, ammunition, several bundles of U.S. currency, a digital scale, and other items used in selling marijuana.