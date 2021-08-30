Guilty plea over Worth County crime spree

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – One of the men accused of a Worth County crime spree has taken a plea deal.

Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary and was sentenced Monday to 180 days in a residential facility and five years of supervised probation. Two more counts of second-degree burglary as well as ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft were dismissed.

Anderson and Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 29 of Clear Lake, were arrested for burglarizing three homes near Grafton on the night of March 1 or the early morning of March 2. Court documents state several items were stolen from garages and outbuildings, including boots, tools, keys, and firearms.

McLeland has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. His trial is set to begin on October 27.