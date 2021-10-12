Guilty plea over Ventura lottery crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – One-half of a duo accused of lottery fraud has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say Richard Lee Pierce, 39 of Ventura, and Joey Henry Allen, 41 of Clear Lake, bought nearly a thousand dollars in lottery tickets by writing bad checks. The tickets were fraudulently purchased at the Ventura Mart on July 18 and 19.



Allen has now pleaded guilty to one count of lottery ticket theft and one count of third-degree theft. He’s been sentenced to five years in prison.

Pierce has pleaded not guilty to six counts of lottery ticket theft and one count of forgery. His trial is set to begin on November 16 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.