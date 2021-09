GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of dealing drugs in Hancock County is pleading guilty.

Jody Jay Sunvold, 53 of Garner, was charged with a controlled substance violation after an investigation into citizen complaints about drugs being sold at the Garner Village Apartments on E 12th Street.

The Garner Police Department says Sunvold sold 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on December 18, 2020.

A sentencing hearing is now set for November 23.