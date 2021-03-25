Guilty plea in violent confrontation with motorcycle rider in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a confrontation involving a near collision and a machete.

Michael Galen Riess, 41 of Zumbro Falls, was arrested on July 31, 2019, and charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

Olmsted County law enforcement says Riess was following a man on a motorcycle and tried to run him over before they both stopped near East Circle Drive and Silver Creek Road NW. Riess was accused of grabbing a machete and confronting the motorcycle rider.

Riess pleaded guilty Thursday to threats of violence. His sentencing is scheduled for May 6.