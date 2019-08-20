Clear
BREAKING NEWS Emergency crews respond to 'incident' at Rochester International Airport Full Story

Guilty plea in violent Albert Lea burglary

Brice Mulholland Brice Mulholland

Man arrested after April 25 break-in.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a violent Freeborn County break-in.

Brice Lee Mulholland, 36 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree burglary. Albert Lea police say Mulholland entered a home in the 1000 block of St. John Avenue on April 25, kicked open a bedroom door, and attacked a man lying on the bed.

Mulholland initially denied being at the home to police and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

His sentencing is now set for November 14.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Image

New Location for Rochester Warming Center

Image

Last Safe City Nights

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Storms start the day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - Tuesday

Image

CTK: St. Charles

Image

CTK: Chatfield

Image

CTK: Dover-Eyota

Image

Snow and Ice removal

Image

Warming center has a new location

Community Events