Guilty plea in violent Albert Lea burglary

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a violent Freeborn County break-in.
Brice Lee Mulholland, 36 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree burglary. Albert Lea police say Mulholland entered a home in the 1000 block of St. John Avenue on April 25, kicked open a bedroom door, and attacked a man lying on the bed.
Mulholland initially denied being at the home to police and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
His sentencing is now set for November 14.
