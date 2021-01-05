Guilty plea in two Mason City drug cases

MASON CITY, Iowa – Guilty pleas in two drug cases result in probation for a Britt man.

Daniel Lee Vavrik, 54, was accused of supplying 13, 28 grams of methamphetamine to someone working with Mason City law enforcement on April 11, 2019. He was then charged with possession of meth after being arrested for shoplifting from the Mason City Walmart on August 23, 2020.

Vavrik pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and drug possession-3rd or subsequent offense.

He’s been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to spend 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Vavrik must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment