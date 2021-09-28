Guilty plea in three-day Floyd County crime spree

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The first guilty plea is entered over a string of Floyd County thefts.

Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree burglary, eluding, and possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense. He’s been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.



Riley Brekke/Worth County Jail Riley Brekke/Worth County Jail

Anderson and Nicholas McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, were arrested for multiple burglaries between March 3 and March 5. Investigators say items including a minivan and two cars were taken from different locations in Floyd and Rudd.

A third man, Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 22 of Clear Lake, was accused of helping Anderson and McLeland by driving them to a location in Floyd on March 5 where Anderson and McLeland stole two vehicles.

McLeland has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglars tools, and drug possession. Brekke has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree theft. Both men are scheduled to stand trial starting October 11.