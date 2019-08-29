Clear

Guilty plea in threat over phone code

Police say man pulled out a knife and a machete.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached with a man accused of threatening to kill someone over a cell phone passcode.

Jose Luis Delgado Jr., 20 of Plainview, has pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor stalking. In exchange, felony charges of 2nd degree assault and threats of violence have been dismissed.

Rochester police say Delgado pulled out a knife and a machete and jabbed at his victim when he refused to tell Delgado the phone code.

Delgado has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

