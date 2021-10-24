Guilty plea in small town burglary in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of burglarizing a former church is pleading guilty.

Jonathan Michael Boyd, 44 of Albert Lea, was arrested on September 10. Boyd is accused of breaking into an old church in the 400 block of Freeborn that is being converted into a private residence. The owner of the building told authorities he was upstairs when he heard someone rummaging around downstairs. The owner says when he went downstairs, he saw Boyd walking around outside. Another witness told investigators they saw Boyd forcefully pulling on one of the doors of the old church.

Law enforcement says it arrested Boyd about three blocks away from the old church and found him with wire cutters and a can of Pepsi that had the same matching date as cans at the old church.

Boyd has now pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. His sentencing is set for December 16.