Guilty plea in rollover crash that killed a Rochester woman

Rochester man takes plea deal for criminal vehicular homicide.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty in a deadly crash in Goodhue County.

Dustin Lee Hicks, 34, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says Hicks was driving in the 29000 block of County 6 Boulevard near Red Wing on April 27 when he rolled his vehicle, killing his passenger, Krista Koblitz, 34 of Rochester.

The crash happened around 1 am.

A second count of criminal vehicular homicide and counts of DWI, driving after cancellation, and failure to drive in a single lane will likely be dismissed when Hicks is sentenced. That is scheduled for November 8.

