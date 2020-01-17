Guilty plea in pursuit that injured Olmsted County deputy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a leading authorities on a six-mile chase that ended with an injured deputy is pleading guilty.

Jeremy Jeffrey Kirkham, 42 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI, and obstructing the legal process.

He was arrested on December 11, 2019, after reports of suspicious activity in the 3900 block of Highway 14 East. Olmsted County deputies located Kirkham and tried to pull him over. Authorities say Kirkham eventually drove into a back yard and got suck.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy injured a shoulder while taking Kirkham into custody.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 9.