Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Guilty plea in northeast Iowa drug bust

Lane Breitsprecher Lane Breitsprecher

Two defendants still pleading not guilty.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – One of three people arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in northeast Iowa is pleading guilty.

Lane Mitchell Breitsprecher, 27 of Fort Atkinson, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and been sentenced to two to five years of probation.


Dominick Watson

Destiny Chambers

Breitsprecher was arrested with Destiny Chambers, 38 of Calmar, and Dominick Watson, 21 of Decorah, after the search of a Calmar home on December 12, 2018.

Chambers is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of meth-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her next court hearing is set for May 7.

Dominick Watson pleaded not guilty to possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense and gathering where controlled substances are used. His trial is set to begin on April 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain and melting snow will lead to a chance for flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Mild Air, Fog, and Rain

Image

Farmers dealing with March melt

Image

School Mentoring

Image

Sump pump season

Image

Admissions scandal

Image

Rochester leaders in D.C.

Image

Justice Council Meeting

Image

STEAM festival

Image

NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

Image

Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas passes away

Community Events