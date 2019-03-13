Guilty plea in northeast Iowa drug bust

DECORAH, Iowa – One of three people arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in northeast Iowa is pleading guilty.

Lane Mitchell Breitsprecher, 27 of Fort Atkinson, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and been sentenced to two to five years of probation.



Dominick Watson Dominick Watson

Destiny Chambers Destiny Chambers

Breitsprecher was arrested with Destiny Chambers, 38 of Calmar, and Dominick Watson, 21 of Decorah, after the search of a Calmar home on December 12, 2018.

Chambers is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of meth-2nd offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her next court hearing is set for May 7.

Dominick Watson pleaded not guilty to possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense and gathering where controlled substances are used. His trial is set to begin on April 24.